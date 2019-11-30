Japan 'not thinking at all' of RCEP deal without India

Japan is "not thinking at all" about a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal without India, its top trade negotiator reportedly said yesterday, and will approach negotiations on this basis "until the very end".

"It is meaningful from the economic, political and potentially the national security perspective," Deputy Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hideki Makihara told Bloomberg in an interview, of the inclusion of India in the deal.

"Japan will continue to try to persuade India to join," he said, even as he noted the "very severe" domestic pressures in India.

Earlier this month, India walked out of the Asean-led RCEP, which also includes Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, citing a potentially adverse impact on Indian livelihoods if the country was flooded with cheap made-in-China goods.

The sprawling pact would have covered 30 per cent of the global economy and half of the world's population.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has repeatedly described his country as a flag-bearer of free trade, will try to persuade his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to stay in the deal on a visit to New Delhi, most likely from Dec 15 to 17.

Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama may accompany Mr Abe on the visit.

China, hoping for a quick deal to ease pressures from its trade war with the United States, has said that the other 15 countries should move forward with a signing next year, but leave the door open for India to join when it is ready.

Japan, however, sees India as an important partner in counterbalancing the rise of China. Their defence and foreign ministers are set to hold their first "two-plus-two" meeting in New Delhi this weekend.

Both countries, together with Australia and the United States, also form a geopolitical framework called the Quad.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference this month: "Japan hopes to continue playing a leading role towards the signing of an RCEP agreement of 16 countries, including India."

Still, such language has a precedent in Japan's initial approach towards the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal after Washington walked out.

Mr Abe had at first told the Diet that the TPP would be "meaningless" without the US, but later led the remaining 11 countries to seal the pact, now in force among seven nations that have ratified the deal.

Separately, China, Japan and South Korea held their 16th round of negotiations for a trilateral free trade deal in Seoul this week. The trio are eyeing more stringent standards on market access and rules in e-commerce and intellectual property than covered in the RCEP, but reportedly remain far apart. The 17th round of meetings will be in China next year.