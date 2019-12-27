Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four

TOKYO • Japan yesterday hanged a Chinese man convicted of the murder of a family of four whose bodies were found handcuffed and weighted down with dumbbells in a bay, the Justice Minister said.

Ms Masako Mori said she ordered the execution of Wei Wei "after careful consideration". He had been found guilty of robbery and multiple murders carried out with two other students in 2003.

"It is an extremely cruel and brutal case in which the happily living family members, including an eight-year-old and an 11-year-old, were all murdered for truly selfish reasons," Ms Mori said.

Wei, a 40-year-old former language student in Japan, had pleaded guilty to the four murder counts, but had contended he was not a central figure in the case.

The trio robbed the home of Japanese businessman Shinjiro Matsumoto, 41, in Fukuoka in June 2003, and strangled him with a tie.

His 40-year-old wife Chika was drowned in a bathtub and the children strangled or smothered.

The victims' bodies were found dumped in Hakata Bay in Fukuoka, handcuffed and weighted down.

The other two suspects fled to China but were arrested there. One was executed in 2005, according to Jiji Press, the year a Chinese court gave him a death sentence and his associate a life sentence.

A relative of the Fukuoka family told broadcaster NHK "the only feeling that remains is sadness".

"We were finally be able to think of happy times when the four were alive, after many years since the incident, but today's execution only brought back painful memories," he told NHK.

According to the Asahi Shimbun daily, the first execution of a foreigner since the Justice Ministry began announcing the names of those executed was in 2009.

A Chinese man was hanged for killing three Chinese people he lived with near Tokyo and for injuring three others, the Asahi said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE