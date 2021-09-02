Japan finds stainless steel particles in suspended Moderna vaccines

TOKYO•Japan's health ministry yesterday said contaminants found in suspended Moderna Covid-19 vaccines were particles of stainless steel, but did not expect an additional health risk.

Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine last week after being notified of contamination that local media reported was metallic.

The findings were the result of a probe by domestic distributor Takeda Pharmaceutical.

''Stainless steel is routinely used in heart valves, joint replacements and metal sutures and staples. As such, it is not expected that injection of particles identified in these lots in Japan would result in increased medical risk,'' Takeda and Moderna said in a joint statement.

The use of three lots of Moderna vaccines was suspended last Thursday after 39 vials were found to contain foreign material. All the vials were from a single lot, but two others were suspended as a precau tion as they came from the same manufacturing line from Spanish pharmaceutical firm Rovi, which bottles Moderna vaccines.

The most probable cause of the contamination was related to friction between two pieces of metal in the machinery that puts stoppers on the vials, Takeda said.

The material was confirmed to be grade 316 stainless steel.

The issue gained more attention after the health ministry said two men, aged 38 and 30, died last month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses. Each had received a dose from one of the suspended lots.

REUTERS