Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO, Nov 24 - Japan will pay its full 2027 contribution to the International Criminal Court by year-end, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday, after the court sought early payment from its largest contributor amid US sanctions.

• Takaichi informed ICC President Tomoko Akane of the decision during a meeting at her office on Tuesday, the prime minister said in a post on social media website X

• Japan's backing comes as its key security partner, the United States, pushes to dismantle the body through sanctions and by encouraging members to leave

• Japan supplies around 15% of the money needed to cover the court's budget, making it the largest financial contributor, followed by Germany, France, Britain, Italy, South Korea and Canada

• The early payment will allow the ICC to have access to funding before US sanctions take full effect in April 2027

• Japan's move could encourage other major contributors to make early payments, creating a meaningful cash buffer before sanctions bite, analysts say REUTERS