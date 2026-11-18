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FILE PHOTO: Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo

ROME, Nov 18 - Italy is set to become the latest country to restrict access to social media for minors, following the example of countries such as Australia, Brazil and Greece, with parliament expected to approve a government decree by end-year.

• Children below the age of 13 will be barred from having social media accounts.

• Minors aged 13-15 will be allowed them only if they are linked to the accounts of one of their parents

• Independent accounts will be permitted from age 16

• The measures are contained in an amendment to a security decree under discussion in parliament and due to be approved by late December

• The amendment, seen by Reuters, has yet to be formally presented but is backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition

• It is almost certain to be approved, parliamentary sources say

• "This amendment could represent a decisive turning point for parents struggling with their children's digital addiction, as well as for minors", Fabio Rampelli, a senior lawmaker from Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, said in a statement

• Under its current form, which may be tweaked during parliamentary discussions, the proposed law exempts educational apps from the ban

• It says social media companies will have to verify their users' age, following guidelines to be drafted by Italian telecoms regulator AGCOM within nine months of the entry into force of the decree

• Social media companies are under pressure to modify their algorithms amid growing concerns worldwide that their platforms are contributing to a mental health crisis among children REUTERS