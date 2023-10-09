Italy fears 'incalculable' regional consequences after attack on Israel

Italy&#039;s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks on the day of the informal meeting of European heads of state or government takes place in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo
Updated
29 min ago
Published
29 min ago

MILAN - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is calling for a rapid de-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as its widening would have "incalculable consequences", her office said on Monday.

Meloni expressed her concerns in a call with Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, in which she confirmed Italy's support for Lebanon's security and stability "at this delicate juncture".

Italy is the second-largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (Unifil), with around 1,100 troops out of a total of just under 10,000, according to the mission's website. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top