Israeli military says its troops killed gunmen who infiltrated from Lebanon

A view shows an Israeli tank and military vehicles near Israel&#039;s border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Updated
4 min ago
Published
4 min ago

JERUSALEM - Israeli soldiers backed by helicopters killed at least two gunmen who crossed the border from Lebanon on Monday, the military said, in a sign of a possible new front opening as Israel's forces battled Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.

Artillery shelling and gunfire were heard at Lebanon's southern border with Israel, a correspondent for Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said in a post on social media.

A Hezbollah official said the group had not mounted any operation into Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its soldiers "killed a number of armed suspects that infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory". It did not elaborate on the number.

Military helicopters "are currently striking in the area," the statement added.

Israel's Army Radio gave the location as being near Adamit, across from the Lebanese border towns of Aalma El Chaeb and Zahajra. REUTERS

