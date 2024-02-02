Israeli forces have killed 10,000 Gaza fighters, minister says

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/ File photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

JERUSALEM - Israeli forces have dismantled the Hamas brigade in Gaza's southern Khan Younis as part of an almost four-month-old war in which 10,000 Palestinian fighters have been killed and the same number wounded, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday.

"We are achieving our missions in Khan Younis, and we will also reach Rafah and eliminate terror elements that threaten us," he said in a statement, referring to a city on Gaza's border with Egypt that has been packed with displaced civilians. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top