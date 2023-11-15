Israeli forces carrying out operation in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital: Military

The Israeli military said its forces were carrying out an operation on Wednesday against Hamas within Gaza's biggest hospital, Al Shifa.

In a statement, the military said: "Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital."

The military said: "The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians." REUTERS