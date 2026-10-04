Israeli authorities trade blame for failure to flag flydubai co-pilot

The incident has highlighted that Israel’s rules about the supervision of foreign airlines are complex.

JERUSALEM – The initial euphoria in Israel over the resourcefulness of passengers and crew who saved a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, Israel, from crashing has faded, with attention shifting sharply to the apparent security failure that almost led to a catastrophe.

Amid questions about the role of the airline and the United Arab Emirates, the flydubai incident has also highlighted that Israel’s rules about the supervision of foreign airlines are complex and confusing – as the Israeli authorities have previously reported.