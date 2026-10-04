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Israeli authorities trade blame for failure to flag flydubai co-pilot

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The incident has highlighted that Israel’s rules about the supervision of foreign airlines are complex.

The incident has highlighted that Israel’s rules about the supervision of foreign airlines are complex.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Isabel Kershner and Johnatan Reiss

  • Israeli authorities blamed each other for failing to vet flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, who attacked the captain in a terrorist attempt to crash the plane on Sept 30.
  • Israel’s aviation security responsibility is fragmented among multiple agencies, causing confusion and gaps in supervising foreign airlines, as highlighted by a 2024 state comptroller report.
  • The incident exposed flaws in Israel’s security protocols, with officials admitting complexity and unclear roles, raising concerns over future prevention of similar threats.

AI generated

JERUSALEM – The initial euphoria in Israel over the resourcefulness of passengers and crew who saved a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, Israel, from crashing has faded, with attention shifting sharply to the apparent security failure that almost led to a catastrophe.

Amid questions about the role of the airline and the United Arab Emirates, the flydubai incident has also highlighted that Israel’s rules about the supervision of foreign airlines are complex and confusing – as the Israeli authorities have previously reported.

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Israel

Air safety

Airport security

Aviation/Aerospace sector

Terrorism

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.