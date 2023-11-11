Israel says over 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza have fled southwards in two days

A dust raises following explosion, as Israeli soldiers operate inside the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on November 7, 2023. Israeli Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
24 sec ago

JERUSALEM - More than 100,000 residents of the Gaza Strip have fled southwards over the last two days as Israeli forces operate "deep in Gaza City," chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

In a televised briefing, Hagari said efforts were underway to release hostages held in the Gaza Strip but that such efforts take time.

"We are working all the time and with initiative on a range of efforts to return the hostages. These efforts are complex, they are not final. They take time, they are going to take time," he said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top