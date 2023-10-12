Israel declines to publish number of Gaza rocket interceptions, unlike in previous wars

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system launches defensive rockets to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
45 min ago

JERUSALEM - Israel's military indicated on Thursday that it would not publish the number of interceptions of Palestinian rockets that it has carried out in the Gaza war, citing concern that such information would help Hamas.

"I'm not going to tell the enemy the number of our intercepts," spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters, outlining what appeared to be a departure from past wartime policy.

Israeli officials have previously said they were planning for possible strains on their supplies of anti-rocket interception missiles in the event of especially heavy fighting. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Rescuers in Gaza struggle with dwindling fuel and lack of equipment
Hamas’ motivations behind assault on Israel

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top