Israel arming volunteer guards in border communities, Jewish-Arab towns

Israel&#039;s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Sep 10, 2023. Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
19 sec ago

JERUSALEM - Israel would on Tuesday begin distributing thousands of assault rifles to volunteer first-response teams in border communities and mixed Jewish-Arab towns, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a social media post.

He said 4,000 Israeli-made rifles would be given out in the first round, with at least another 6,000 to follow. Volunteers would also eventually be equipped with helmets and flak jackets, he added.

Ben-Gvir's announcement came as Israel reeled from armed cross-border infiltrations by Palestinians from Gaza and eyed possible internal friction between Israel's majority Jews and 20% Arab minority, many of whom identify with the Palestinians. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top