Is it finally time to move on from Covid-19?

In my mask I still put my trust

June H.L. Wong

The Star, Malaysia

So, it's no joke, we are opening our borders on April 1. It means we are entering the transition to an endemic state and we hope to see the return of tourists and their much-needed spending power to boost the economy.

Not only that, businesses' operating hours will be restored to what's stipulated in their licences, employers can call their staff back to the workplace, and the 50 per cent capacity rule for large gatherings will end. No more physical distancing in places of worship, and we will also be exempted from clocking in with the MySejahtera app in open, uncrowded areas.

What will still be enforced is the wearing of masks in public places. And I am very happy with that. Most Malaysians were previously unaware that the now ubiquitous, loose-fitting surgical mask could only trap microbes and bodily fluids, not air pollutants.

We practical, sensible Asians certainly adapted to the mask much better than our Caucasian counterparts; we didn't see the sense in fighting government mask mandates in the name of freedom and democracy like people in Europe and the United States.

I no longer use my face shield but I still believe in the usefulness and protection of the mask.

Similarly, if I think I am feeling a bit under the weather, I like to keep whatever germs I have under cover and from spreading to others, the way the Japanese and South Koreans do when they are unwell.

In our obsession with Covid-19, we forgot or overlooked the danger of dirty air. Again, that's because we were mostly indoors at home. Also, we somehow didn't have our annual haze the last two years.

But that will change as we start going outdoors more. So in the future, when mandatory masking for Covid-19 is no more, I do believe donning that piece of fabric to keep us safe from germs and/or pollutants will be as natural as breathing. When we ease into "normalcy", what I do hope will continue is the conscious effort to maintain cleanliness and good hygiene.

Looking long-term, if we want to beat Covid-19 and reduce the chances of more infectious respiratory diseases, I think the government should consider passing legislation for owners of public places to install air scrubbers and ionisers for their ventilation and air-con systems.

After all, it is an established fact that viruses spread by clinging onto airborne particulates, so keeping the air clean is an effective way to reduce the spread of viruses indoors.

Turning the corner

Editorial

Dawn, Pakistan

It is news the nation has long hoped to hear on the pandemic front: Covid-19 is close to being eliminated in the country.

Planning Minister Asad Umar made the announcement at a press conference on March 16 and said the government was lifting all coronavirus-related restrictions on weddings, indoor dining, markets, sports activities and religious gatherings.

He added, however, that restrictions on those not vaccinated against the coronavirus would continue until 80 per cent to 85 per cent of the eligible population were fully vaccinated.

The numbers look promising: So far, 87 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 70 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

While announcing this welcome development, the Planning Minister sounded an appropriate note of caution. Many experts believe Covid-19 will become part of our lives; one more disease against which humankind must get vaccinated.

There is thus good reason not to be complacent. It is also time to take stock of the lessons learnt during the two years since the pandemic first manifested itself within our borders. There has never before been an occasion that so comprehensively highlighted the importance of investing in the health sector.

Nevertheless, the country's dilapidated health infrastructure was under enormous stress at times and we must aim for systemic improvement.

Twisted fact

Editorial

The Korea Herald, South Korea

President Moon Jae-in has often touted the success of "K-quarantine", a set of state-led quarantine, outreach and contact tracing policies aimed at containing the Covid-19 pandemic, as one of his representative achievements.

K-quarantine, a term first introduced by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, was even used as a key idea of exporting the country's coronavirus management strategies to other countries.

In recent weeks, things have changed fairly dramatically. It seems a strange, if not absurd, idea for South Korea to teach other countries how to cope with Covid-19 as its own virus situation is messier than ever.

First and foremost, the death toll related to Covid-19 remains at a dangerously high level. The number of new virus cases and virus-related deaths is higher than that of many other countries fighting the pandemic.

The downward trend of new cases is not grounds for optimism either. A growing number of new patients - especially those with mild symptoms - don't bother to report to the health authorities, as they know they would be instructed to go for at-home treatment and self-quarantine since getting help from health officials at local clinics is extremely difficult.

The country's twisted K-quarantine is raising more questions than answers, with the New York Times reporting that South Korea is easing social distancing measures "even as it is experiencing some of the highest per-person infection rates anywhere in the world".

On Sunday, the presidential Blue House released a White Paper on state affairs handled during the Moon Jae-in administration. The report picks K-quarantine as one of the top achievements, claiming that the country is seeing a decrease in the number of critically ill patients and fatality rate despite the spread of the Omicron variant, thanks largely to the high vaccination rate.

The White Paper, unfortunately, is likely to ring hollow for many Covid-19 patients in the country.