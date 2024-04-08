Iraq to send 10 million litres of fuel to Gaza

FILE PHOTO: An Iraqi tanker bound for Suez Canal, with a cargo of fuel as aid for the Palestinians in Gaza, is moored at port in Basra, Iraq December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty/File Photo
Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 02:18 AM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 02:14 AM

CAIRO - Iraq agreed on Sunday to send 10 million litres of fuel to the Gaza Strip in support of the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said.

Iraq also agreed to receive wounded Palestinians from Gaza and provide them treatment in government and private hospitals, the prime minister added in a statement.

The lack of fuel has crippled hospitals, water systems, bakeries and relief operations in the strip.

The Gaza war began when Hamas, which controls Gaza, sent fighters into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since Oct. 7, at least 33,175 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's military offensive on Gaza, with 75,886 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. REUTERS

