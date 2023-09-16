Iran's security forces detain Mahsa Amini's father on anniversary of her death- rights group, source

Iran’s security forces on Saturday detained Mahsa Amini’s father on the anniversary of her death, a source close to Amini's family and a rights group said.

A source close to the family confirmed a report by the Norway-based human rights group Hengaw that Amjad Amini was arrested as he was leaving his house in western Iran.

Mahsa Amini's death in police custody a year ago unleashed months of anti-government protests that spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to the authorities in years.

Reuters could not confirm reports of Amjad Amini's detention, while Iranian officials were not immediately reachable by Reuters for comment. REUTERS

