Iran's president Raisi condemns US air strikes on Yemen

CAIRO - Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the U.S. air strikes on Yemen, saying the attacks revealed what he called the true aggressive nature of the United States, Iran's IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Supporting defenceless Palestinians is the principled stance of Iran, Raisi added in a phone call with the head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, it reported.

Referring to the U.S. strikes, Raisi said such actions "are rejected and condemned by the freedom-seeking nations of the world".

Mashat said that Yemen stands firm in confronting Israel and supporting the people of Gaza. REUTERS

