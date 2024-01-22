Iran's foreign minister to visit Pakistan next week, Islamabad says

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan said on Jan 22 that Iran’s Foreign Minister will visit the country next week, signalling efforts to rebuild ties after the neighbours exchanged missile strikes last week at what they said were militant targets.

Ambassadors of both countries have also been asked to return to their posts by Jan 26, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan had recalled its ambassador to Teheran and had not allowed his counterpart to return to Islamabad, as well as cancelling all high-level diplomatic and trade engagements.

“At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will undertake a visit to Pakistan on Jan 29, 2024,” a Pakistan foreign office statement said.

The tit-for-tat strikes by the two countries were the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years and have raised alarm about wider instability in the region since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct 7.

Islamabad said it hit bases of the separatist Baloch Liberation Front and Baloch Liberation Army, while Teheran said its missiles struck militants from the Jaish al Adl group.

The militant groups operate in an area that includes Pakistan’s south-western province of Balochistan and Iran’s south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province. Both are restive, mineral-rich and largely underdeveloped. REUTERS