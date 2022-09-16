Iran to join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

DUBAI - Iran has moved a step closer to becoming a permanent member of a central Asian security body dominated by Russia and China, as Teheran seeks to overcome economic isolation imposed by US sanctions.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday said Iran had signed a memorandum of obligations to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is holding a summit this week in Uzbekistan.

The body, formed in 2001 as a talking shop for Russia, China and former Soviet states in Central Asia, expanded four years ago to include India and Pakistan, with a view to playing a bigger role as a counterweight to Western influence in the region.

"By signing the document for full membership of the SCO, now Iran has entered a new stage of various economic, commercial, transit and energy cooperation," the minister wrote on his Instagram page.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday to attend the summit. He held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian state TV reported.

Iran's economy has been hit hard since 2018, when the US abandoned Teheran's nuclear deal with world powers, including Russia and China.

Months of indirect talks between Iran and the US have hit a dead end over several obstacles to reviving the nuclear pact, under which Teheran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

REUTERS