Iran is complicit but there is no direct evidence tying it to attacks in Israel, White House's Kirby says

A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip strikes an area near Sderot, southern Israel October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

WASHINGTON - Iran is complicit even though the United States has no intelligence or evidence that points to Iran's direct participation in attacks in Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, a White House spokesperson said on Monday.

"Iran has long supported Hamas and other terrorist networks throughout the region with resources capabilities training," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on MSNBC.

"And so in that regard, clearly, Iran is complicit here, but in terms of specific evidence on this, these sorts of attacks, no, we don't have anything," he said. REUTERS

