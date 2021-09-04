Iran digs in on nuclear talks, boosted by China and Russia

VIENNA • United States and European efforts to coax Iran back into nuclear negotiations as soon as this month are being blunted by the support the Islamic Republic's already emboldened leaders are receiving from China and Russia.

The result is that three years after former US president Donald Trump imposed his "maximum pressure" policy, Iran has enriched uranium close to weapons grade while its economy is showing signs of stabilising, with the help of Beijing and Moscow.

Diplomats and analysts suggest the developments are creating space for Iran's new government to expand the list of concessions it wants from Washington to return to compliance with the 2015 agreement struck with world powers.

Doing so could push the talks into next year, topple the process entirely, or lead to fresh turmoil in the Middle East.

Iran's negotiators see US sanctions yielding "diminishing returns" and are likely to demand relief that goes beyond the nuclear penalties imposed by Mr Trump, said Mr Ali Vaez from the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based research institute.

To complicate any return to the deal, which curbed Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief, the Trump administration loaded on sanctions billed as responses to human-rights abuses and the funding of terrorist groups.

While no formal date has been set for a seventh round of negotiations aimed at reviving the deal, talks are expected on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) general conference convening in the week of Sept 21 in Vienna, according to two officials who asked not to be identified, in line with diplomatic rules.

Washington says that while it is "ready to compromise" on some issues, its negotiators will not wait forever, and Iran's nuclear programme needs to be rolled back within limits.

IAEA director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi, meanwhile, is seeking a meeting with Iran's new nuclear chief, Mr Mohammad Eslami, prior to the Vienna conference. He wants to gauge Teheran's willingness to restore expanded access for the agency's monitors and cooperate with investigators, the two officials said.

Both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke with Iran's newly elected hardline President Ebrahim Raisi last month about the nuclear accord.

China and Russia are signatories to the 2015 deal and have stated their desire for both Iran and the US to return to its terms. But Mr Xi has said his country supports Iran's legitimate concerns over the agreement and pledged the continued financial support of the world's second-biggest economy.

The results are visible on the ground in Iran. Its production of steel grew at a higher rate than China's through July and made Iran the world's 10th-biggest producer of the metal, according to recent numbers published by the World Steel Association.

Construction of new ports and railroads engineered with Chinese help has continued.

Last month, Iran announced plans for a new Caspian Sea natural-gas hub. On Thursday, a senior representative from China National Petroleum Corp was in Teheran to discuss joint projects.

While Moscow has made it clear that it expects Iran to resume allowing expanded inspections, it has not shown any appetite for mounting new pressure on Iran.

China has similarly warned IAEA monitors against overstepping their monitoring roles in support of US and European Union objectives.

BLOOMBERG