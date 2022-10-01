Interest rate hikes, currency swings, inflation - what bearing will it have on economies?

Dealing with extreme fall in yen's value

Editorial

The Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan

The government and the Bank of Japan have intervened in the currency market to buy yen and sell dollars for the first time in 24 years in order to put the brakes on the yen's sharp decline.

As a result of the intervention, the yen's value on the foreign exchange market, which once weakened to nearly ¥146 to the dollar on Sept 22, temporarily strengthened to the ¥140 range. Excessive market fluctuations have a major negative impact on the economy, such as making it harder for companies to make business plans.

However, the central bank has continued to ease monetary policy, saying that Japan's economic recovery has been slow. If the government and the central bank are perceived as incapable of dealing with sharp currency fluctuations, it could accelerate speculative moves. Intervention can be expected to counter such moves. But it remains to be seen how long the effect will last.

Monetary policy differences between Japan and the United States are expected to remain unchanged for the present. Other central banks, including the European Central Bank, are also raising interest rates across the board.

The situation remains the same, in that only the Bank of Japan has been left behind and the yen is prone to be sold off. A weaker yen pushes up domestic prices through higher import costs. Measures are also needed to alleviate the pain of soaring prices. The sharp rise in prices of daily necessities such as energy and food has hit low-income earners hard. The government said it will provide ¥50,000 to each household that is not subject to residential tax, but some observers have noted that the recipients of the benefits will disproportionately be elderly people.

The government intends to formulate a comprehensive economic package in October. Measures against high prices should be considered so that support will reach those who really need assistance, including the child-rearing generation and non-regular workers.

RM meltdown: preparing for the worst

Dr Rais Hussin

Sin Chew Daily, Malaysia

While the Malaysian finance minister is busy recording TikToks to convince the public that the country's economy is on solid footing, Ringgit Malaysia (RM) continues to descend by breaking all technical levels to watch, invariably putting Malaysia's foreign debts in foreign denominations in a very precarious situation.

In addition, given that Malaysia has very high net food imports, the food costs for many in Malaysia are expected to rise and run amok. Malaysia's unbridled politicking is not helping the ringgit situation either, on the contrary, opening it fundamentally to the levels never seen in Malaysia's history for more than 24 years.

Malaysia's foreign currency reserves also fell precipitously below the psychological US$100 billion mark after the announcement by Federal Reserve on the rise of US interest rates. Having foreign reserves this low (and potentially sliding lower) is very critical for a country that highly depends on food imports.

It might sound unthinkable that in a situation of a fragile economy, just beginning to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic and facing severe challenges due to international supply chain disruptions authorities, could introduce an interest rate hike. Nevertheless, Malaysia has seen three consecutive interest rate hikes from May to September 2022. After all, the interest rate hike is also believed to ward off currency depreciation.

However, given the specifics of the current global and local situation, interest rate hikes can do very little in helping to fight either inflation or ringgit depreciation. The inflation, much of which stems from energy and other supply shocks, would not be resolved by tightening the money supply.

Nevertheless, the Minister of Finance, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, hastens to assure the public that there is no economic crisis in sight. The finance minister has further emphasized that exporters will be happy about ringgit depreciation in a book-like statement, probably, without having a clear representation of how exactly this would happen.

If this is about weakening ringgit stimulating demand for Malaysia's exports, then we must also understand what will take to expand the production capacity to fulfill that growing demand. Malaysia has been experiencing a severe shortage of highly technically skilled individuals across the industries.

As for credit availability, locally, Bank Negara Malaysia has hiked the interest rate by 75 basis points since May 2022, discouraging business expansion. In the end, although the Finance Minister and other avid "proponents" of ringgit depreciation accuse their opponents of looking at only "one side of the coin," they themselves appear to suffer from myopia, cherry-picking and making broad book-like brush-stroke statements while leaving numerous parameters out of the equation.

The only credible way to simultaneously fight inflation and currency depreciation is to develop a larger domestic market with less and less reliance on both imports and a seemingly supportive commodity-exporter position.