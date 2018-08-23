Insurers give Nepal ultimatum to end tourist rescue fraud

KATHMANDU • International insurance companies have set a Sept 1 deadline for Nepal to clamp down on fraudulent helicopter rescues of tourists or they will stop giving cover, industry sources say.

An Agence France-Presse (AFP) investigation earlier this year revealed a lucrative insurance racket around pressuring hikers in the Himalayas into unnecessary rescues.

Multiple tourists are crammed into a single chopper, but each insurance company gets billed for the flight. The trekking operators, lodge owners, helicopter companies and even hospitals pocket the extra cash.

The fraud became so acute that Nepal’s government, which relies heavily on tourism, launched a probe in June in a bid to keep insurers from pulling out altogether.

An alliance of insurers from Britain, Australia and New Zealand have since warned that they will stop providing cover unless concrete action is taken.

The helicopter scam has become such a moneymaker that some budget tour operators are luring customers by selling treks at below cost price – knowing they can make enough profit on kickbacks when the tourists are evacuated.

In some cases, trekkers themselves are in on the scam, opting for a quick ride home billed to their insurance, while others are being scared into rescues for minor illnesses.

Insurers have demanded that all helicopter rescues are pre-approved and capped at US$4,000 (S$5,460) per flight. They also want an inquiry into business permits after it emerged that some trekking outfits, charter companies and helicopter owners were operating with forged documents.

A mass pullout by the insurers would seriously dent Nepal’s vital tourism industry, which the government is banking on to revive the economy. Ministers have set an ambitious goal of attracting two million tourists a year by 2020 – double the number who visited last year.

The tourism ministry probe launched in June found that there had been more than 1,300 helicopter rescues in the first five months of the year, costing insurers over US$6.5 million.

The investigation, covering 36 trekking companies, 10 helicopter companies and six hospitals, also uncovered evidence of guides putting baking soda – a laxative – in food to give tourists diarrhoea and then pressuring them to be evacuated by helicopter.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE