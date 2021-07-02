Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Tight security in HK as China celebrates Communist Party centenary

Inside Hong Kong Ep 4: Tight security in HK as China celebrates Chinese Communist Party centenary

9:47 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks to Money FM's Rachel Kelly on the following points:

1. Atmosphere in Hong Kong as July 1 marks the anniversary of both Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China (0:55)

2. The centennial of the Chinese Communist Party (3:01)

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

---

