Inside Hong Kong Podcast: The latest Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong amidst the Omicron variant

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

01:22 Pro-Beijing candidates claimed a victory in Legislative Council election

03:28 Beijing’s “patriots-only” overhaul of the political system amid a record low turnout of 30.2%

05:57 Beijing issued a white paper covering Hong Kong's political reforms

07:17 New security law has been imposed in Hong Kong

08:32 The latest Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong amidst the Omicron variant

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Claire Huang's stories: https://str.sg/3xR6

Follow Claire Huang on Twitter: https://str.sg/3xRL

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!