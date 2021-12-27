Inside Hong Kong Podcast: The latest Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong amidst the Omicron variant

People head towards the Regal Airport Hotel at Chek Lap Kok airport in Hong Kong on Nov 26, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go on the following points:

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

01:22 Pro-Beijing candidates claimed a victory in Legislative Council election 

03:28 Beijing’s “patriots-only” overhaul of the political system amid a record low turnout of 30.2%

05:57 Beijing issued a white paper covering Hong Kong's political reforms

07:17 New security law has been imposed in Hong Kong

08:32 The latest Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong amidst the Omicron variant

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

---

