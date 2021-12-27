Inside Hong Kong Podcast: The latest Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong amidst the Omicron variant

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go on the following points:
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
01:22 Pro-Beijing candidates claimed a victory in Legislative Council election
03:28 Beijing’s “patriots-only” overhaul of the political system amid a record low turnout of 30.2%
05:57 Beijing issued a white paper covering Hong Kong's political reforms
07:17 New security law has been imposed in Hong Kong
08:32 The latest Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong amidst the Omicron variant
Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Nadiah Koh
---
