Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Stricter quarantine rules to achieve HK's 'Covid Zero' goal

Inside Hong Kong Ep 12: Stricter quarantine rules to achieve Hong Kong's 'Covid Zero' goal

7:17 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks to Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go on the following points:

1. Current exemptions to skip mandatory 21-day hotel quarantine will be removed (0:44)

2. New government rule - discharged patients who have recovered from Covid-19 have to serve 14 days in quarantine (2:16)

3. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has ordered that the group behind the annual Tiananmen Square vigil be struck from the company registry (4:50)

4. National security law threat caused Amnesty International to close its operations in Hong Kong - a blow for human rights (5:33)

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Claire Huang's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!