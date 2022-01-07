Inside Hong Kong Podcast: New restrictions as Hong Kong faces fifth wave of Covid-19

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Shehzad Haque on the following points:
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
01:02 Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam investigates as government officials tested positive involved in gathering causing the fifth wave of Covid-19
03:03 New restrictions in Hong Kong being enforced after a year of relaxed measures
05:26 Increase of vaccinations being carried out - showing progress being made
06:38 Cruises to nowhere suspended as 9 passengers were close contacts of Omicron variant outbreak
08:12 Hong Kong IPOs are not requested to seek approval from data security
Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Nadiah Koh
---
