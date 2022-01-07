Inside Hong Kong Podcast: New restrictions as Hong Kong faces fifth wave of Covid-19

The Spectrum of the Seas was ordered back to port early after several passengers were confirmed to be close contacts of an Omicron patient. PHOTO: REUTERS
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Shehzad Haque on the following points:

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

01:02 Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam investigates as government officials tested positive involved in gathering causing the fifth wave of Covid-19

03:03 New restrictions in Hong Kong being enforced after a year of relaxed measures

05:26 Increase of vaccinations being carried out - showing progress being made

06:38 Cruises to nowhere suspended as 9 passengers were close contacts of Omicron variant outbreak

08:12 Hong Kong IPOs are not requested to seek approval from data security

