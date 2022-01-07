Inside Hong Kong Podcast: New restrictions as Hong Kong faces fifth wave of Covid-19

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

01:02 Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam investigates as government officials tested positive involved in gathering causing the fifth wave of Covid-19

03:03 New restrictions in Hong Kong being enforced after a year of relaxed measures

05:26 Increase of vaccinations being carried out - showing progress being made

06:38 Cruises to nowhere suspended as 9 passengers were close contacts of Omicron variant outbreak

08:12 Hong Kong IPOs are not requested to seek approval from data security

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Claire Huang's stories: https://str.sg/3xR6

Follow Claire Huang on Twitter: https://str.sg/3xRL

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!