Inside Hong Kong Podcast: How Hong Kong is reacting to Dec 19 Legco election

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her last annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Oct 6, 2021.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her last annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Oct 6, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Inside Hong Kong Ep 14: How Hong Kong is reacting to Dec 19 Legco election

10:20 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly on the following points:

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

00:55 Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai among three democracy campaigners convicted on Thursday (Dec 9) for taking part in a banned Tiananmen vigil

02:32 Chief Executive Carrie Lam urging voters to cast their ballots at the upcoming legislative election on Dec 19 - an element political observers have said would indicate the legitimacy of the new Parliament

06:04 How is the general Hong Kong population reacting to this election?

08:22 New Hong Kong announcements for possible extension of its "vaccine bubble"

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

Topics: 