Inside Hong Kong Podcast: How Hong Kong is reacting to Dec 19 Legco election

Inside Hong Kong Ep 14: How Hong Kong is reacting to Dec 19 Legco election

10:20 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly on the following points:

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

00:55 Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai among three democracy campaigners convicted on Thursday (Dec 9) for taking part in a banned Tiananmen vigil

02:32 Chief Executive Carrie Lam urging voters to cast their ballots at the upcoming legislative election on Dec 19 - an element political observers have said would indicate the legitimacy of the new Parliament

06:04 How is the general Hong Kong population reacting to this election?

08:22 New Hong Kong announcements for possible extension of its "vaccine bubble"

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

---

