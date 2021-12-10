Inside Hong Kong Podcast: How Hong Kong is reacting to Dec 19 Legco election

Inside Hong Kong Ep 14: How Hong Kong is reacting to Dec 19 Legco election
10:20 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly on the following points:
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
00:55 Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai among three democracy campaigners convicted on Thursday (Dec 9) for taking part in a banned Tiananmen vigil
02:32 Chief Executive Carrie Lam urging voters to cast their ballots at the upcoming legislative election on Dec 19 - an element political observers have said would indicate the legitimacy of the new Parliament
06:04 How is the general Hong Kong population reacting to this election?
08:22 New Hong Kong announcements for possible extension of its "vaccine bubble"
Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Nadiah Koh
---
