Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong's vaccination and quarantine-free travel plans

Around 3.37 million Hong Kong residents have been fully vaccinated under a government inoculation programme.
Around 3.37 million Hong Kong residents have been fully vaccinated under a government inoculation programme.PHOTO: AFP
Hong Kong Correspondent
  • Published
    31 min ago

Inside Hong Kong Ep 9: Hong Kong's vaccination and quarantine-free travel plans

10:34 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go on the following points:

1. Changes in the vaccination programme in Hong Kong (0:54)

2. Incentives for seniors to get vaccinated (2:16)

3. "Come2hk" quarantine-free travel scheme starting Sept 15 (6:30)

4. Hong Kong's economic zone to grow and the impact of plans to limit election seats for tycoons (7:26)

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Claire Huang's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Topics: 