Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong's vaccination and quarantine-free travel plans

Inside Hong Kong Ep 9: Hong Kong's vaccination and quarantine-free travel plans
10:34 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go on the following points:
1. Changes in the vaccination programme in Hong Kong (0:54)
2. Incentives for seniors to get vaccinated (2:16)
3. "Come2hk" quarantine-free travel scheme starting Sept 15 (6:30)
4. Hong Kong's economic zone to grow and the impact of plans to limit election seats for tycoons (7:26)
Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Nadiah Koh
---
