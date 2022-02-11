Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong enforcing toughest Covid rules yet

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Shehzad Haque on the following points:
01:01 Hong Kong's toughest COVID-19 rules have come into force
03:05 Public's response to restrictions
05:10 Vaccination rate in Hong Kong
06:27 Supply chain issues in Hong Kong
07:17 Tighter rules for airline staff
Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Nadiah Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Claire Huang's stories: https://str.sg/3xR6
Follow Claire Huang on Twitter: https://str.sg/3xRL
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!