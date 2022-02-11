Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong enforcing toughest Covid rules yet

People queueing at a mobile Covid-19 testing centre in Mongkok, Hong Kong, on Feb 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Hong Kong Correspondent
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Shehzad Haque on the following points:

01:01 Hong Kong's toughest COVID-19 rules have come into force

03:05 Public's response to restrictions

05:10 Vaccination rate in Hong Kong

06:27 Supply chain issues in Hong Kong

07:17 Tighter rules for airline staff

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

