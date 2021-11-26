Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong's borders with mainland China are not set to reopen next month

Inside Hong Kong Ep 14: Hong Kong's borders with mainland China are not set to reopen next month

7:59 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go.

0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

0:49 Details of reopening borders with the mainland are yet to be finalised

1:50 Patrons of restaurants and entertainment venues must use the government's Covid-19 contact tracing app starting December

3:30 Many incentives set in place for Hong Kong's vaccination rate to reach 70%, but yet to go beyond that rate

5:19 Former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group was sentenced to 43 months in prison for trying to separate the city from China and for money laundering

5:58 Hong Kong's bus to nowhere as a possible cure for insomnia

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

---

