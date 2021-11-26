Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong's borders with mainland China are not set to reopen next month

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced that borders with the mainland are not set to reopen ahead of next month.
Hong Kong Correspondent
  • Published
    41 sec ago

7:59 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go.

0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

0:49 Details of reopening borders with the mainland are yet to be finalised 

1:50 Patrons of restaurants and entertainment venues must use the government's Covid-19 contact tracing app starting December

3:30 Many incentives set in place for Hong Kong's vaccination rate to reach 70%, but yet to go beyond that rate

5:19 Former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group was sentenced to 43 months in prison for trying to separate the city from China and for money laundering

5:58 Hong Kong's bus to nowhere as a possible cure for insomnia

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

Topics: 