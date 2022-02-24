Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong ramps up budget as Covid-19 cases increase

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:41 Hong Kong announced S$139 billion budget for 2023
03:20 Hong Kong's economy expected to be cool and slow this year
04:37 How do the Hong Kong citizens feel about the budget amidst the highest surge in Covid-19 cases
07:03 Boosting testing capacity and buying booster shots as part of Hong Kong's fight against Covid-19
10:22 Hong Kong government invoked emergency powers to allow personnel from Mainland China to help combat the outbreak
Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Nadiah Koh
---
