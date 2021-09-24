Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong bans celebration of Taiwan's Independence Day

Inside Hong Kong Ep 9: Hong Kong bans celebration of Taiwan's Independence Day

9:57 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks to Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go on the following points:

1. What went wrong with the Hong Kong Elections Committee process? (00:59)

2. Tackling the issues of Hong Kong's property squeeze and land shortage (5:03)

3. 'Contrary to the interest of national security' - broadened National Security Law phrase kept vague (6:49)

4. Police to continue investigating disbanded pro-democracy organisations (8:04)

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

---

