Inside Hong Kong Podcast: 9 arrested over 'car bomb' plot, and plans for a potential travel corridor

Inside Hong Kong Ep 5: 9 arrested over 'car bomb' plot & plans for a potential travel corridor
4:35 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks to Money FM's Rachel Kelly on the following points:
1. The city's government said it will assess Singapore's new Covid-19 strategy before reviving travel bubble (0:47)
2. The minds behind Hong Kong's revolutionary group, 'Returning Valiant' (2:03)
3. What impact does the terrorist activity have on the country's government policy? (3:32)
Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Nadiah Koh
---
