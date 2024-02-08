Indonesia's election in numbers

Indonesia holds what will be the world's biggest single-day election on Feb. 14, which will also decide who will become president of the world's third-biggest democracy and its fourth most populous nation.

Here are some key figures on the election.

- 204.8 million Indonesians are eligible to cast votes

- 4 is the number of presidential elections held in Indonesia's history

- 20,616 is the number of posts to be decided

- 18 parties are running in the legislative election

- 258,602 candidates are registered

- 17 is the minimum voting age in Indonesia

- 6 is the number of hours polling stations will be open on election day

- 1.7 million Indonesians can vote from overseas

- 115.4 million is the number of registered voters on the island of Java alone

- 94 million is the average number of viewers for each of the first four televised presidential debates

- 580 seats are up for grabs in the lower house of parliament

- 3 is the number of successive attempts at the presidency made by Prabowo Subianto, a candidate in this year's contest

- 56 candidates with graft convictions are running in the election REUTERS