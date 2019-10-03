Indonesian workers rally against labour rules

JAKARTA • Thousands of workers took to the streets yesterday to protest against Indonesia's labour, wage and health insurance regulations - which they say are discriminatory - raising fresh risks for the stability of South-east Asia's largest economy.

Around 50,000 workers were expected to join the protest in front of the Parliament building in Jakarta, according to Mr Said Iqbal, president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions.

Protests were also set to take place in nine other cities and towns across the country, Mr Iqbal said, putting the total participant estimate at 150,000. The workers voiced their objection to the existing wage calculation policy and the planned increase in health insurance premiums.

The protests came two days after Mr Iqbal and Mr Andi Gani Nena Wea, president of the Confederation of All Indonesian Workers' Union, met President Joko Widodo.

In a statement released by the President's press office, Mr Iqbal said the unions and government would discuss the labour and wage regulations in a team and that they fully supported the administration.

"We had a long discussion," Mr Joko said. "We talked about how we build a good investment climate and those related to labour," the President said, noting that he would consider their feedback.

Indonesia has been rocked by protests, some deadly, following the presidential election in April. Recent protests saw students taking to the streets last month, opposing the revised anti-corruption law and the planned changes to the criminal code.

