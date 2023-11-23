Indonesian court papers reveal chain of events that led to cough syrup deaths

JAKARTA - Indonesian court documents have revealed for the first time the chain of events that led to toxic ingredients being used in cough syrup that was among the products blamed for the deaths of more than 200 children in the country in 2022.

According to the previously unreported 373-page court ruling in a criminal case of officials at Indonesia drugmaker Afi Farma, the seeds of the tragedy were sown in 2021 during a global shortage of pharmaceutical grade propylene gylcol (PG), a key base for syrupy medicines.

That same year, CV Samudera Chemical - a small Indonesian soap ingredient supplier struggling during the Covid pandemic - began selling drums of industrial grade ethylene glycol (EG) repackaged as PG, the ruling said, citing testimony from CV Samudera Chief Executive Endis, who goes by one name.

The company downloaded the logo of major PG supplier Dow Chemical Thailand from the internet and applied it to drums containing EG. It sold them to distributor CV Anugerah Perdana for several months until May 2022.

EG is employed in making antifreeze and de-icing solutions for cars, among other uses.

If swallowed, it may cause acute kidney injury. It is sometimes substituted for PG by unscrupulous producers because it costs less than half the price, several drug experts said.

Cough syrup contamination in several mostly developing countries has sparked criminal investigations, lawsuits and a surge in regulatory scrutiny worldwide.

Mr Endis said he did not know the product was going to be used in medicine.

He said the company simply repackaged it "to lower expenses because buying propylene glycol would be very expensive and the product was hard to procure because it was imported", according to the documents.

CV Anugerah Perdana issued certificates of ingredient analysis for several batches of fake PG products, allowing their pharmaceutical use without testing it.

The material was then supplied to Afi Farma's drug ingredient supplier, before finding its way into 70 batches of cough syrup.

Police testing later showed the ingredients had contained up to 99 per cent of EG, the document showed, when the World Health Organization's safety limit was 0.1 per cent.