Indonesia students plan to protest alleged poll interference

JAKARTA - Hundreds of Indonesian students and activists will stage protests on Feb 12 over what they see as outgoing President Joko Widodo's abuse of power to sway voters in this week's election in favour of front runner Prabowo Subianto, organisers said.

Mr Jokowi, as the incumbent is known, has not explicitly endorsed any of the three candidates vying to replace him as leader of the world's third-largest democracy.

But he has made highly publicised appearances with Mr Prabowo, and his eldest son is running on the same ticket as vice-president.

Two opinion surveys last week projected Mr Prabowo could secure more than 50 per cent of the votes on Feb 14, allowing him to win in a single round. Rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo were seen at least 20 points behind.

Some voters have taken issue with Mr Jokowi's perceived lack of neutrality, saying it undermines Indonesia's democracy by giving one candidate an unfair advantage.

"The ethical and moral breaches by Jokowi show that he is against a critical public voice," said Mr Aksi Gejayan Memanggil, a protest organiser in Yogyakarta, a city on Java island, said on Instagram.

Another protest was planned in the capital Jakarta by several rights groups.

The presidential office has denied political meddling by Mr Jokowi.

The planned protests come after a documentary produced by an Indonesian investigative journalist Dandhy Laksono alleged that state officials including police and regional heads, and government welfare resources have been used to favour Mr Prabowo.

The film, Dirty Vote, released at the weekend, had garnered nearly 4 million views on YouTube by Feb 12.