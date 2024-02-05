Indonesia presidential hopefuls strike conciliatory note ahead of election

Indonesia's Defence Minister and Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto
Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)
Presidential candidate and former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan
JAKARTA - Indonesia's presidential candidates struck a conciliatory note in the latest televised debate as the hotly contested race to lead the world's third-largest democracy enters its final stages.

Ahead of the Feb. 14 poll, Defence Minister and leading candidate Prabowo Subianto, ex-Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, and ex-Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo appeared cordial, unlike in previous debates where pointed attacks were leveled against the frontrunner.

Prabowo is running with outgoing President Joko Widodo's son, a fact that has riled up Indonesians concerned about the incumbent's perceived political interference and the resurgence of dynastic politics in the young democracy.

Jokowi's tacit support has buoyed Prabowo in opinion surveys that give him a solid 20-point lead over rivals, with the backing of about 45% of respondents.

Watched by millions, Ganjar urged voters to fight against dynastic politics, saying the interest of a family had been prioritised over a nation.

Meanwhile, Anies criticised what he described as the politicisation of the government social assistance programme. Media has reported that rice handouts were distributed with Prabowo campaign stickers.

The government has denied any one candidate benefited from the programme.

"We need to be aware that the social aid is aimed at the recipient not at the (interests) of the giver," Anies said.

With election day looming and a forced 'cooling off' period scheduled from Feb 11-13, the rivals were seen agreeing on a range of topics from public health and education to culture.

"If there are good ideas, we accept and support them. We believe the three candidates are fighting for Indonesia. Let's maintain harmony," Prabowo said in a press conference after the debate. REUTERS

