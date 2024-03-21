Indonesia presidential candidate Anies calls for election re-run, lawyer says

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the general election in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File photo
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 12:03 PM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 12:03 PM

JAKARTA - Indonesia's losing presidential candidate Anies Baswedan has asked the Constitutional Court to order an election re-run that exclude President Joko Widodo's son from the ticket, his lawyer Ari Yusuf Amir said on Thursday.

The president's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka was running with the winning ticket of Prabowo Subianto and the team of Anies maintains he was unfairly allowed to join the race due to the court's last-minute change of eligibility rules.

The lawyer said a re-run would ensure there was no "meddling". The president's allies have denied any political interference.

Anies' legal team said its case contains evidence showing Widodo's government used social assistance to influence the election outcome, which it has rejected. REUTERS

