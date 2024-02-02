Indonesia’s Jokowi says Cabinet working normally, amid reports of discontent

Public criticism has been levelled at Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) about perceived political interference and lack of neutrality in his tacit backing of Mr Prabowo Subianto. PHOTO: AFP
JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Feb 2 his Cabinet was working normally, amid reports of discontent among his ministers.

“The Cabinet has no problem,” Mr Widodo told reporters when asked about unease in the Cabinet, adding that it was normal and democratic to have differences of opinion.

Indonesia will have presidential and legislative elections on Feb 14.

Local media has reported some discontent in Mr Widodo’s Cabinet following public criticism levelled at the President about perceived political interference and lack of neutrality in his tacit backing of leading candidate, Mr Prabowo Subianto, his defence minister.

Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, has said presidents are allowed to support candidates.

Mr Prabowo is on a ticket with Mr Widodo’s son as his running mate.

While Mr Widodo has not explicitly endorsed any of the three candidates, he has made highly publicised appearances with Mr Prabowo. REUTERS

