Indonesia assumes presidency, with eye on Covid-19 recovery

Indonesia officially assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies for the first time yesterday, putting recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic high on next year's agenda.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi handed over the reins to Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the close of a two-day summit which was held in Rome. The meeting took place in person for the first time since 2019.

"This is an honour for us, for Indonesia, and at the same time, a great responsibility, which we must carry out well," the Indonesian leader, better known as Jokowi, said before leaving for the summit last Friday.

The year-long presidency, which officially begins on Dec 1 and ends on Nov 30, will culminate with the 17th Leaders' Summit on the resort island of Bali in October next year.

As host and president, Indonesia has put "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" as the core theme of next year's G-20 agenda.

It will push for fair and equitable global vaccine distribution, as well as the availability of sufficient financing through the establishment of a joint finance and health task force to tackle issues related to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at the meeting of G-20 finance and health ministers last Friday: "As the 2022 G-20 president, Indonesia is ready to continue this health agenda because we believe that a stronger health system is an important condition for the global economy to recover together and recover stronger."

Daily Covid-19 cases in Indonesia stood at 523 cases yesterday, a dramatic fall from over 50,000 at the peak of a major outbreak in July.

Mobility curbs have also been relaxed, and tourists from 19 nations have been allowed into Bali and the Riau Islands since Oct 14.

Besides the global economy and health, climate change and sustainable development will also be other areas of focus next year.

Mr Widodo told the summit yesterday that Indonesia, during its presidency, hopes to offer a platform for global partnerships and international funding to support energy transition to cleaner renewables.

"We need to ensure that the transition to new and renewable energy goes hand in hand with the principles of energy security, accessibility and affordability," he said.

Officials had previously said the G-20 presidency offered an opportunity for South-east Asia's largest economy to showcase its leadership and also to help in reviving the country's badly battered economy as it prepares to welcome thousands of delegates from member countries and various international institutions.

Jakarta is planning to also promote its economic reforms as well as culture, tourism and creative industries.

Indonesia was inducted into the G-20 - an international grouping of 19 advanced and emerging economies and the European Union - in 2009 and is the only full-fledged member from South-east Asia.

On the sidelines of the Rome summit, Mr Widodo also met separately with his counterparts from several countries including Australia and France. He discussed defence and climate change issues with French President Emmanuel Macron. He also proposed the establishment of a vaccinated travel lane and the recognition of vaccine certificates in talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Rome summit was the Indonesian leader's first overseas trip after nearly two years because of the pandemic. He is scheduled to travel to Glasgow to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which started yesterday, then head to the United Arab Emirates for a bilateral meeting as well as drop in on the World Expo in Dubai.