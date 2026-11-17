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FILE PHOTO: People pass by in front of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) office in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo

BENGALURU, Nov 17 - India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said it had began operations to control a gas leak at a well in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district on Tuesday, evacuating nearby residents and diverting highway traffic as a precaution.

The incident occurred during workover operations at the well at around 5 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the company said.

ONGC did not immediately give details about how many people had been affected.

Authorities have moved residents from the surrounding area to safer locations as a precaution, while police and fire services personnel have been deployed at the site to oversee emergency response operations.

The district administration urged residents not to use electrical equipment or open flames in the gas-affected area, warning of potential ignition risks, the Collector's office said in a X post.

ONGC has cordoned off an area within a 500-metre radius of the well, diverted traffic and temporarily disconnected power supply as part of its safety measures, the company said.

Gas concentration monitoring at the well site showed zero concentration at monitored locations at the time of assessment, although continuous monitoring and precautionary measures remain in place, ONGC said. REUTERS