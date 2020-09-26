Indian singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam dies, aged 74

BANGALORE • Legendary Indian singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam died in a Chennai hospital yesterday after two months of treatment for Covid-19.

The hospital said the 74-year-old singer died of cardio-respiratory arrest.

Mr Balasubrahmanyam, lovingly called SPB in India, recorded over 40,000 songs for films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Minutes after the news of his death broke, music composer A. R. Rahman tweeted a single word: "Devastated". Later, he shared an audio snippet of SPB's soaring voice, and wrote: "The voice of victory, love, devotion and joy!"

In a 50-year career, SPB remained a prominent singer even as newer generations of music composers emerged. He was often roped in to sing the most powerful and heroic numbers in Tamil superstar Rajnikanth's films and was also the singing voice of Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan.

Born in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to theatre artists, Mr Balasubrahmanyam started to perform film and devotional songs in concerts at a young age. His first playback song in a film was in Telugu, his mother tongue.

He broke into the Tamil film industry a few years later with a knockout song in Adimai Penn, a movie starring megastar and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. G. Ramachandran.

SPB was admitted into MGM Healthcare on Aug 5 after he experienced chest congestion. As prayers and worried wishes poured in, he released a video assuring everyone that he was getting well fast.

On Sept 5, he tested negative for the coronavirus but his health took a turn for the worse on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife, daughter Pallavi and son S. P. B. Charan, also a playback singer and producer.

Rohini Mohan