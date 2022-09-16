Indian PM Modi tells Russian President Putin now 'is not an era of war'

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that now was not a time for war, directly assailing the Kremlin chief in public over the nearly seven-month-long conflict in Ukraine.

Locked in a confrontation with the West over the war, Mr Putin has repeatedly said Russia is not isolated because it can look eastwards to major Asian powers such as China and India.

But at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), concerns spilled out into the open.

“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” Mr Modi told Mr Putin at a televised meeting in the ancient Uzbek Silk Road city of Samarkand.

As Mr Modi made the remark, Russia’s paramount leader since 1999 pursed his lips, glanced at Mr Modi and then looked down before touching the hair on the back of his head. Mr Putin told Mr Modi that he understood the Indian leader had concerns about Ukraine, but that Moscow was doing everything it could to end the conflict.

“I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, the concerns that you constantly express,” Mr Putin said. “We will do everything to stop this as soon as possible.”

He said Ukraine had rejected negotiations. The war in Ukraine, triggered when Mr Putin ordered troops to invade on Feb 24, has killed tens of thousands of soldiers, touched off the worst confrontation with the West since the Cold War and sent the global economy into an inflationary spiral.

India has become Russia’s No. 2 oil buyer after China as others have cut purchases following the invasion.

Mr Modi and Mr Putin spoke on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, whose permanent members, besides India, include China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

"Our trade is growing, thanks to your additional supplies of Russian fertilisers to the Indian markets, which have grown more than eight fold. I am hopeful that this is going to be of huge help of the agricultural sector of India," Putin said.

Mr Putin, who also met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit, told Mr Xi on Thursday he understood Mr Xi had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, but praised Beijing’s leader for a “balanced” position on the conflict.