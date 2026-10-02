Indian pilot tells PM Modi he opened flydubai cockpit door during attack

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who the leaders of Israel and India hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday, smiles in an unidentified location in this undated handout image released on September 30, 2026. Israel Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Oct 2 - The Indian pilot stabbed by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv replayed the dramatic attack and his desperate effort to open the cockpit door to seek help, in a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Smit Machchhar, seen with a tube in his nose and bandages on his head and hands, spoke to Modi from a hospital bed in Abu Dhabi during a nearly 10-minute clip released on the prime minister's social media channels, wiping away tears as he narrated his ordeal.

"I knew that the aircraft was going down ... I had fallen to the ground. I told myself that the door is right there, just open it. I managed to do it and people entered," he said.

Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot in an alleged attempt to crash the flydubai plane on Wednesday. The jet, with 174 people on board, plunged nearly 14,000 ft (4,267 m) in less than 30 seconds in the incident.

"I have been flying for the last 17 years, have been a captain for the last 11 years. I knew that the aircraft was going down," he said.

Modi praised Machchhar's bravery and said his presence of mind saved lives and saved the reputation of Indian pilots.

"I know God saved me," said an emotional Machchhar, who is from Modi's home state of Gujarat. He told the prime minister he recited a Hindu prayer to the monkey god Hanuman during the ordeal.

Machchhar was covered with blood and on the floor when he managed to open the cockpit door, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Reuters on Thursday.

That allowed passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot and let a second pair of flydubai pilots on board take control of the jet and land it in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS