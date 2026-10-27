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Indian court allows actor Imran Khan to stay until Nov 2: media report

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Bollywood actor Imran Khan was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country’s election chief in October.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country’s election chief in October.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MUMBAI – An Indian court allowed Bollywood actor Imran Khan to remain in the country until at least Nov 2, local media said on Oct 27, pausing a government order that asked him to leave for breaching immigration laws by allegedly participating in a protest.

Khan, 43, is a US citizen and was asked to leave the country by Oct 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country’s election chief in October.

Under Indian law, the participation of foreigners in political protests can be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules.

Khan appealed against the order in the Bombay High Court, saying it was unconstitutional and arbitrary, local media reported. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.