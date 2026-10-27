Indian court allows actor Imran Khan to stay until Nov 2: media report

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Bollywood actor Imran Khan was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country’s election chief in October.

MUMBAI – An Indian court allowed Bollywood actor Imran Khan to remain in the country until at least Nov 2, local media said on Oct 27 , pausing a government order that asked him to leave for breaching immigration laws by allegedly participating in a protest.

Khan, 43, is a US citizen and was asked to leave the country by Oct 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country’s election chief in October .

Under Indian law, the participation of foreigners in political protests can be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules.

Khan appealed against the order in the Bombay High Court, saying it was unconstitutional and arbitrary, local media reported. REUTERS