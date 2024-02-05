India won't aid Canada probe on Sikh separatist's killing till evidence shared - report

A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/ File Photo
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
20 sec ago

India will not provide information to Canadian investigators over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader until Canada shares evidence, India's High Commissioner to Canada told the Globe & Mail newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

"We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities,” High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Globe & Mail a week ago.

“Unless we see something relevant and specific, it would be extremely difficult for us to do anything to help the Canadian authorities.” REUTERS

