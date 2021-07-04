India says 'sarang hae' to K-dramas, oppas and kimchi

BANGALORE • During a 10-day quarantine in London after a long flight from Mumbai in February, Ms Deepa Kumar tried to displace boredom by acting on the chatter that had dominated her friends' circle for months in India. She started watching the South Korean hit drama, Crash Landing On You.

"Three episodes in, something blew my mind. The deft dialogues, the strong women, and the absolute eye candy that is Hyun Bin (the lead actor) - great! But what kept me going was the show's portrayal of loneliness. It resonated with me sitting alone, far away from home," said Ms Kumar, 30, a political and security risk consultant.