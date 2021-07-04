Letter From Bangalore

India says 'sarang hae' to K-dramas, oppas and kimchi

An upsurge in interest in contemporary Korean culture has been spurred by the immense popularity of the country's dramas

Priya LR, 17, from Bangalore showing off her love for BTS on her T-shirt, her drawing of her favourite singer Jungkook and a book in which she has written the names of the over 200 K-dramas she has watched in three years.
Ms Nikita Sharma (centre), 30, with her friends in her bedroom shrine to South Korean boy band BTS in Imphal, Manipur. The group have watched K-dramas and been obsessed over K-pop since their middle school days. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NIKITA SHARMA
BANGALORE • During a 10-day quarantine in London after a long flight from Mumbai in February, Ms Deepa Kumar tried to displace boredom by acting on the chatter that had dominated her friends' circle for months in India. She started watching the South Korean hit drama, Crash Landing On You.

"Three episodes in, something blew my mind. The deft dialogues, the strong women, and the absolute eye candy that is Hyun Bin (the lead actor) - great! But what kept me going was the show's portrayal of loneliness. It resonated with me sitting alone, far away from home," said Ms Kumar, 30, a political and security risk consultant.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 04, 2021, with the headline 'India says 'sarang hae' to K-dramas, oppas and kimchi'.
