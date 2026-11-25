Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

India says Hasina's plan to return to Bangladesh is separate from extradition request

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina takes oath as the country's Prime Minister at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 - India's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's plan to return voluntarily to her home country is separate from Dhaka's extradition request.

• Hasina has said that she plans to return home from more than two years of exile in India on December 16, Reuters reported this week. The Bangladesh government, however, reiterated that she can only be extradited

• Hasina fled Dhaka after a deadly student uprising against her rule in August 2024 and has lived in exile in India since

• This month, she requested a new passport and identity card so she could return from self-imposed exile

• In Bangladesh, she faces a death sentence handed down in her absence last year by a court that convicted her of ordering a crackdown on the student-led uprising

• Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that New Delhi is examining the extradition request by Dhaka in line with its established processes

• "The case of a citizen willing to return voluntarily to her country on a travel document is a matter separate from the extradition request," Jaiswal said, responding to a question at a regular media briefing. He did not elaborate

• New tensions have risen in Bangladesh after Dhaka rejected Hasina's request for a passport that would allow her to return REUTERS